Judith Kay Rider (September 24, 1942 – March 7, 2023)￼

Judy Rider, 80, of Rawlins, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County.

She was born in Rock Springs, WY to Georgia Irene Simons and Buddy Joe Mankin, Judy worked as a cook or hostess at several locations, including the Blake House and Country Kitchen.

Judy enjoyed quilting, fishing, playing darts, gardening, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved to cook.

Judy is survived and will be sadly missed by her husband, Charles Rider; her children, Marlene Siler of Green River, Cat Siler of Rawlings, David Siler of Green River and Rick Siler of Rawlins; her grandchildren, Amanda Engstrom and husband Chad, Joe McMahon and partner Angie Iacovetto; great grandchildren, Eric Engstrom, Olie McMahon, Sorraya McMahon and Charles McMahon; and siblings, Vicky Martin, Dean Simmons and wife Jackie, Rick Simmons and wife Becky, Kelly Simmons and wife Suzie, Brenda Scharp, Sandie Mankin Burke and Ed. Mankin. She was preceded in death by a son, Clyde Siler, step father, Richard Simmons, mother, Irene Simmons, father, Buddy Joe Mankin, step mother, Betty Mankin and sister, Carol Price.

A celebration of life will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023. The place and time are still to be determined and will be announced.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Casada Funeral Home, Rawlins, Wyoming.To order memorial trees in memory of Judith Kay Rider, please visit our tree store.