Judith Kay Thomson (August 5, 1941 – September 11, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS– Judy Thomson, 77, of Rock Springs, WY. Passed away on September 11, 2018, with family by her side after suffering a short illness. Judy was a long time resident of Rock Springs and known by many.

Judy was born Judith Kay Magruder on August 5, 1941 to Charles W. and Genevieve Magruder in Moberly MO. She married Bruce Thomson on July 19, 1964 in Warrensburg, MO. They moved to Rock Springs in the winter of 1974.

Judy is survived by her dear husband Bruce, two sons Matt wife Sarah Thomson along with their 2 children Kendalyn and Avalie , of Rigby, Idaho; Brian Thomson of Rock Springs, WY; and 2 sisters Lori Lees of Corydon, IN, Sheri Goodlet and husband Roy of Murphy, N.C.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, 1 brother Kevin Haley, 1 brother-in-law Joe Lees and many aunts and uncles.

Services will be held at a later date following the cremation. Gifts may be made to the Rock Springs Humane Society or Hospice in her name.