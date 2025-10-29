Judson Andrew Barney (October 23, 1986 - October 1, 2025).

It is with great sadness that the family of Judson Andrew Barney announce his passing on October 1, 2025, in San Diego, California.

Judson was born in Rock Springs on October 23, 1986, to Beth Whitman and Karl Barney. Judson lived the majority of his life in Rock Springs and moved to Sheridan in 2017. For the past 2.5 years, he had been living in San Diego, California. He had an adventurous spirit, always looking for the next thrill, often times with his Uncle Rex or Grandpa Sheldon. Growing up, he loved his pets, especially his horses and dogs. He participated in horse 4-H where he made lifelong friends. He loved to ski in the winter and ride his motorcycle in the summer and was a dare devil with every endeavor. Judson loved his family and friends fiercely, especially his three children.

Survivors include his parents, Beth Whitman and Karl Barney of Rock Springs. His children, Marissa Ruiz and Gabriel Barney of Rock Springs, and Bentley Edgmon of Cedar City, Utah; his sister, Greer Hodges and husband Stephen and daughter Saylor all of Rock Springs; uncles, Roy Barney and wife Chris Thomas of Pinedale, John Barney and wife Donna of Simi Valley, California, Ted Barney and wife Linda Nolan of Ireland, Michael Whitman and wife Jenny of Wooster, Ohio; cousins, Nicole Barney of Reno, Nevada, Bryan Barney and Shaun Barney of Green River, Jonathan Barney and wife Rachel of Blackstock, South Carolina, Kayla Copenbarger and husband David of Torrington, and Nick Bezeredi of Painesville, Ohio.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

When he left this world, he was met in heaven by his maternal grandparents, John and June Whitman; paternal grandparents, Sheldon and Fern Barney; uncle Rex Barney; aunt Marcie Barney Goldberg; and his cousin Christine Howell. He was also joined by his horses Corporal and Rocky, and his dogs, Charco, Josh, and Harvey.

Funeral services will be held on Nov. 14, 2025, at Our Lady of Sorrows, 116 Broadway St., Rock Springs at 2 p.m. Following the services a funeral dinner will be held at SCM Parish Center, 663 Bridger Ave, Rock Springs. Family and friends are invited to the home of Beth Whitman and Karl Barney at 708 B St, Rock Springs after dinner.

Judson’s final act of giving was in honor of his dad, who received a double lung transplant on Sept. 13, 2022. In the same manner that an anonymous donor saved his dad’s life, he hoped that in the invent of an untimely death, that he could provide his organs to other families. He was able to donate his right kidney to a 70-year-old in Kansas, and his left kidney to a 43-year-old in southern California. He was also able to donate his tissue and liver. He will be deeply missed and forever remembered, until we meet again.