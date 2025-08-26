Judy Ann Lopez Hursh (September 5, 1945 – August 25, 2025)

Judy Ann Lopez Hursh of Rock Springs, Riverton, and Laramie, passed away on August 25, 2025, at Hospice House of Laramie after a courageous hospitalization. She was born in Rock Springs on September 5,1945, to Willie Lopez, Sr. and Dora (Gamez) Lopez. Judy grew up in Superior and Rock Springs, graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1963.



On March 10, 1978, she married the love of her life, John Hursh. Together they lived in Riverton, the Wind River Canyon, and later Laramie. Judy was proud to be a registered nurse. She began her career at Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital, where she “learned” to be a nurse and formed lifelong friendships with both patients and co-workers. She also worked at Wind River Healthcare and Laramie Care Center and later started her own company teaching CNA classes. Throughout her career, she trained hundreds of nursing assistants across Wyoming. Nursing was her passion, and she loved helping others. Her only regret was not entering nursing school earlier in life. A believer in lifelong learning, Judy had planned to continue her education indefinitely.



She is survived by her husband and true love, John Hursh of Laramie; her stepson and daughter-in-law, Bryan and Stacy Hursh; and her two grandchildren, Abby and Sean, of Littleton, Colorado. She is also survived by her brother, John Lopez of St. George, Utah; her sisters, Dorothy Anastos of Green River, and Cathie Jewitt of San Clemente, California; and many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition, she is survived by her brother- and sister-in-law, Greg and Jo Chytka of Laramie, and her faithful schnauzer, Benji.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Sr. and Dora Lopez; her brothers, Willie Lopez Jr. and Bob Lopez; her nephews, David Anastos and Kenny Myers; and many of her cherished four-legged companions.

Honoring her wishes, there will be no services. Judy chose to donate her body to the University of Colorado for medical study. Her remains will later be cremated and interred with her husband. Prior to her passing, she received the last rites of the Catholic Church and the nurses’ Nightingale ceremony.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Judy’s memory may be made to Hospice House of Laramie; Miniature Schnauzer and Vintage Rescue in Littleton, Colorado; Black Dog Animal Rescue in Cheyenne; Habitat for Humanity; Save the Children; the Humane Society of the United States; the ASPCA; or any animal support organization of your choice. Alternatively, Judy would have loved for you to simply take a sack of dog or cat food to the Cheyenne, Riverton, or Laramie animal shelters.