Judy Carol Masters (January 17, 1949 – July 28, 2026)

Judy Carol Masters, aged 77, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, in Rock Springs, surrounded by the love of her family.

She was born January 17, 1949, in Fort Pierce, Florida; the daughter of Thomas Jefferson Daugneau and Mildred Louise Chandler. Judy illuminated the lives of those who knew her with warmth, kindness, and dedication.

Judy was the cherished wife of Stanley R. Masters Sr., with whom she shared countless adventures and a love for traveling. She was a devoted mother and stepmother, and her life was beautifully interwoven with her family and community.

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Judy grew up in Florida and was a proud 1965 graduate of Okeechobee High School. She dedicated her life to being a homemaker, finding joy in creating a warm and welcoming home for her family. Judy was happiest when surrounded by her family, especially her grandchildren, who were the light of her life. She also found peace tending her garden and enjoyed accompanying her husband on his work travels.

Survivors include her husband Stanley R. Masters of Rock Springs; one son Bryce Jones and wife Dawn of Florida; three step-sons, Kelly Masters of Big Piney; Stanley J.R. R. Masters Jr. of Pinedale; Orry D. Masters of Missouri; two step-daughters, Shana Jedawn Pickerel and husband Jesse of Bend, Oregon; Breanna Ubbes and husband Donald of Casper; three brothers, Jeff Daugneau of Oregon; Alec Daugneau of Florida; Joseph “Joe” Daugneau of North Carolina; one sister Sissy Viccaro of North Carolina; fourteen grandchildren, Aryan Jewel Hendrickson; Aiden Chandler Jones; Bailey Masters; Brooklyn Masters; Gavin Masters; Kyra Edmunds; Adelia Masters; Bryce Jones; Reagan Jones; Cooper Jones; Harper Masters; Grant Brzuchalski Jazlyn Ubbes; Lillian Ubbes; Brian Donald Ubbes; several cousins; nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one daughter Aubrey Jones; one son, Jason E. Jones; one sister, Joan Cheryl Tilton; one niece, Danielle Martin; one brother, Allan Daugneau.

In honor of Judy’s life, the family kindly requests that donations be made in her memory to Emmanuel Baptist Church, located at 3309 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901. This reflects Judy’s faith and the significant place her church held in her heart.

Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 1:00 pm – 5:00 pm Saturday, August 8, 2026 at 1209 I80 Svc Rd. Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.vasefuneralhomes.com

Judy Carol Masters will be fondly remembered for her unwavering devotion to her family, her community, and the beauty she brought into the world. Her spirit will continue to inspire all who loved her, and her memory will forever be cherished.