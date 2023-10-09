Judy Graham (February 7, 1946 – October 7, 2023)

Judy Graham, beloved wife, mother, and friend, peacefully left this world on Oct. 7, 2023, at the age of 77. Judy’s warm presence and loving spirit touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Judy was born on Feb. 7, 1946, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, and spent her early years growing up in Green River with her mother Flora Tyler, brother Robert, and adoring grandparents Lenoir and Charles Edwards. She also spent many summers in Evanston with her aunts and cousins.

On June 15, 1963, Judy married the love of her life Wesley Graham while wearing a ballerina cut chiffon gown with blue and pink trim and accessories. They shared over 55 years together and their love was a source of inspiration to all who knew them.

Together Judy and Wes were blessed with four children, Kevin, Amber, Penny, and Trudy. They brought immense joy and purpose into their lives. They started their family in Green River and later moved to Mountain View, Wyoming.

Judy enjoyed camping, cake decorating, and reading. Judy especially loved Christmas and made the holidays magical for her children and grandchildren.

Judy was survived by her children Kevin Graham (Shelley), Amber Brunski (Don), Penny Slagowski (Kirk), and Trudy Brown (Ryan), brother Bob Tyler (Diane), nine grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Judy was preceded in death by my husband Wesly Graham, grandson Shaun Brunski, and mother Flora Tyler.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, at Crandall Funeral Home in Evanston. Family and friends are invited to join us in remembering and honoring her with a viewing at 10 and a funeral at 11. There will be a graveside service to follow at Fort Bridger Cemetery and lunch at the LDS church in Mountain View, Wyoming.