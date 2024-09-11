Judy Hess Lisonbee (September 27, 1944 – September 7, 2024)

Judy Hess Lisonbee, 79, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2024, in West Haven, Utah of natural causes.

She was born on September 27, 1944, to Edward Glenn Hess and Lola Nell (Hyatt) Hess.

She lived in Garland, Utah until she was 6 years old and then moved to Deweyville, Utah where she lived until she graduated from Bear River High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Keith Ray Lisonbee on May 24, 1968, where they lived in Wellington, Utah for many years before spending over 20 years with Keith Lisonbee in Green River, Wyoming.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Judy was a very gifted artist, she started out doing sketches and moved on to oil paintings and watercolors. She has given many of her works of art to many of her family and friends over the years that they will all cherish for many years. She was also a member of the FMCA 4 Wheelers, and the Red Rock 4 Wheelers in Moab, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Lola Hess of Deweyville, Utah, her husband Keith Lisonbee of Green River Wyoming, sister, Sharon (Buck) Hill, three brothers, Dale Hess, Bellingham, Washington, Leron Hess, Deweyville, Utah, Niel Hess, Deweyville, Utah.

Survivors include her brother Doyle (RuthAnn) Hess, Taylor, Utah as well as 18 nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and interment will take place at 1 p.m., Monday, September 16, 2024 at Riverview Cemetery in Green River, WY. A viewing will be held one hour prior to services at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.