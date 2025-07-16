Judy Ice (August 9, 1946 – July 9, 2025)

In Loving Memory of Judy Ice

Born in Wyoming • Passed Away in Surprise, AZ

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and friend, Judy Ice. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones.

Judy carried a lifelong love for the outdoors. Some of her happiest days were spent camping and fishing—surrounded by the beauty of nature and the people she loved most.

Family was the center of her world. She deeply loved her children and cherished every moment she could spend with them. Her greatest joy, however, was found in being a grandmother. Whether baking cookies, teaching games, hosting sleepovers, or cheering from the sidelines, Judy poured her heart into her grandchildren. She never missed a game and was always the proudest one in the crowd. Her unwavering love and support made every gathering, game, and holiday feel more special.

Creative and thoughtful, Judy enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, card making, and crafting—often creating heartfelt keepsakes for those she loved.

She had a deep passion for helping others, earning multiple degrees in psychology to further her calling as a lifelong advocate against domestic violence. Judy dedicated her time and heart to supporting and uplifting others, leaving a lasting impact on everyone privileged to know her.

She also had a playful spirit and was a devoted collector of Garfield memorabilia, a hobby that brought her great joy and a lot of family laughs over the years.

Judy was preceded in death by her beloved companion Tom Mitchelson, her mother Fearn Dupape, three brothers Jimmy McMillan, Bart Dupape, Robin Dupape and her granddaughter Story Rose Ice. We take comfort in knowing they are together again.

She leaves behind a legacy of love and joy as she is survived by her loving family:

Brad Ice and wife Annette, Kim Flor and husband James Prado, Brandon Ice and wife Katie. Brothers Dennis Dupape and companion Audra Watts, Cory Dupape and wife Nichole. Grandchildren Nicole Dufford and husband Bradey, Ashley Niswender and husband Jake, Emily Ice, Aubrey Hamilton and husband Tyler, Kayla Foote and husband Casey, Amaya and Maddox Ice and Zoey and Sophia Eaton.

Along with her Great grandchildren Sadie, Kai, Layne, Kinsey, and Oliver.

Her memory will live on in every family tradition, every mountain sunset, and every heart she touched. She will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will be held Thursday the 24th of July from 1-3pm at the Railroad Depot, 501 S Main Street, Rock Springs.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that any donations be made to the YWCA victims advocate center