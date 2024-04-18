Julia Rodriguez (September 15, 1956 – April 12, 2024)

Julia Rodriguez, 67, passed away April 12, 2024 at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, following a lengthy illness. She was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming, for 17 years and a former resident of Hastings, Nebraska.

Julia was born September 15, 1956 in Littlefield, Texas; the daughter of Julian Rodriguez and Jesusa Martinez.

She attended school in Texas and Torrington, Wyoming.

Julia was employed at Western Wyoming Community College as a server from 2007 until a medical illness forced her retirement in 2014.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Community.

Julia was a firm believer in family and making memories. The quality time she spent with her loved ones will be cherished immensely. She loved going to the theater, watching comedies, sci-fi, and scary movies; Disney was her favorite. She was also known to try her hand at gambling now and then.

Survivors include two sons, Mario Soto and wife Fredann of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Ernest Soto of Denver, Colorado; one daughter, Maria Soto of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother, Florentino “Tino” Rodriguez; one sister, Corina Gomez and husband Hector of Midland, Texas; seven grandchildren, Erikka Soto and fiancé Isaac Gantz; Alex Soto and partner Alex Jones; Andres Soto; Antonio Soto and wife Rachel; Amarien Soto; August Soto; and Arden Soto; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Paul Rodriguez; and one son who died in infancy.

Cremation will take place; a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Saints Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil with Rosary will be conducted at 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at the Church.

The family respectfully requests donations in Julia’s memory be made to VIRS Respite Care, 333 Broadway Street, Suite #210, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.