Julianne McLeod (August 14, 1924 – November 28, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS — Julianne McLeod, 95, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. A life-long resident of Rock Springs, Julianne died following a lengthy illness.

She was born on August 14, 1924 in Rock Springs; the daughter of Lawrence Pevic and Mary Prasnik.

Julianne attended schools in Rock Springs and was a graduate of the Rock Springs High School in 1942.

She married Malcom “Mac” McLeod in Kimball, Nebraska in 1984, and he preceded her in death on August 2, 1989.

Julianne was employed as a secretary at Sweetwater Television for a few years.

She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic community.

Julianne enjoyed cleaning, fishing and crossword puzzles.

She is survived by one son; Dennis McLeod and wife Virginia of Sonoma, California, two brothers; Lawrence Pivic and Stanley Pivic, one granddaughter; Leah Baeder, one great-grandson; Jackson Baeder and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Julianne was preceded in death by her parents, husband and several brothers and sisters.

Graveside Services and Interment will be conducted at 10:00 A.M. Thursday, December 5, 2019 at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery. Father Bill Hill of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church will be officiating.

