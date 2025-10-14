Julie Ann (Geske) Williams (July 16, 1958 – October 4, 2025)

Julie Ann (Geske) Williams, 67, passed away Saturday, October 4, 2025 at her home in Green River.

Julie was born in Minnesota on July 16, 1958 and married Dale Williams in Las Vegas in 1981. Together they raised two children.

She is survived by her son Brady Williams and daughter in law Micah Sue Williams of Alaska; daughter Holly Williams Miller and son in law John Miller of Oklahoma; grandchildren Riley Zechin, Tayleigh Miller, Bella Sue Williams, and Lucas Wesley Williams.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Dale, father Vernon Geske and mother Marian ‘Mimi’ Berhendt Geske.

Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at her request.

“She laughed, she cried, she lived, she died, she loved the best she could.” Her memory will forever live on in the beautiful art she created with love.

