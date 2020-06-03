Julie Ann (Rickabaugh) Powell (June 25, 1971 – May 27, 2020)

Julie Ann (Rickabaugh) Powell, 48, of Cheyenne, died on May 27, 2020, at home of a sudden illness.

She was born on June 25, 1971, in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. She was a 1989 Graduate of Campbell County High School in Gillette, Wyoming, and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Wyoming in 1995 and was a Licensed Professional Engineer.

Julie was a Project Engineer for the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Land Quality Division. Julie has lived in Pennsylvania, Florida, GIllette, Rock Springs, Laramie, and Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Julie loved spending time with her family, especially her daughter and son. She was their biggest fan in whatever they accomplished. Her hobbies included playing her flute at church, researching family ancestry and genealogy tracing her family tree. Storm chasing and forecasting, especially tracking hurricanes, and photography of the sky and weather. She loved the ocean, music, and Bible Study. She always looked forward to watching football with her son, cheering on the Steelers or the Dolphins. She was a practicing Roman Catholic and a registered member at Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children, daughter Ashlea Silvas (Steven) of Altus, Oklahoma and Cameron Powell, of Cheyenne; parents, Michael and Dianna Rickabaugh of Kissimmee, Florida; sister, Lauren Velez (Carlos) of Rock Springs, Wyoming; nieces, Kayleigh Velez (Johnathon and their children Charlie-Marie and Joshua Laurence) and Megan Velez of Rock Springs, Wyoming, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Powell, her maternal grandparents Charles and Hazel Moraites, her paternal grandparents Laurence and Esther Rickabaugh, her uncles Thomas Rickabaugh and Ronald Johnston, great grandparents, and great aunts and uncles.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made for her surviving children at Blue Federal Credit Union in care of Cameron Powell and Ashlea Silvas.

Funeral Liturgy will be Saturday, 1 pm, at St. Mary’s Cathedral. Due to the pandemic, face masks are mandatory and there will be social distancing measures in place as per the policy of St. Mary’s.

