Julie Banks-Babel (September 26, 1948 – March 2, 2026)

Julie Banks-Babel, 77, a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, passed away Monday, March 2, 2026 surrounded by the love that defined her life. Born on September 26, 1948, to Thomas J. Thomas and Shirley (Kaumo) Thomas.

Julie was the oldest of three children and proudly embraced her role as big sister to Toni and Tommy from an early age. Family was everything to Julie. She was a natural caretaker, always putting the needs of others before her own. Throughout her life, she selflessly cared for those she loved—her husband during his battle with cancer, her parents as they aged, and her brother during his illness. Loving and caring for others wasn’t something Julie simply did; it was who she was.

In 1968, Julie married her first love, Jack Banks. Together they built a wonderful life and welcomed two children, Chad and Kandi. As a devoted mother, Julie spent countless weekends and vacations supporting her family—traveling to rodeos and horse shows with her children and cheering on Jack at chariot races. These years were filled with dedication, laughter, and deep family bonds.

Julie’s heart expanded even more when she became a grandmother, a role she treasured beyond measure. With each grandchild—and later, great-grandchildren—her love only grew. Nothing brought her greater joy than time spent with her family.

Following Jack’s passing in 2002, Julie later found love again and married Don Babel in 2008, sharing love, companionship, laughter, and devoted care in the years that followed.

Julie spent most of her professional career working in banking, where her kindness, patience, and reliability reflected the same warmth she shared with family and friends. She was an animal lover and enjoyed trips to Wendover, embracing a love of gambling inherited from her parents.

Gathering family around her table was one of Julie’s greatest joys. She loved hosting holidays and family dinners and was known for her wonderful cooking and a long list of family-favorite meals that were frequently requested. Even as her health declined, she was determined—and proud—to host one final Thanksgiving, a moment that perfectly reflected her generous spirit and enduring love for those around her.

Julie is survived by her loving husband, Don Babel; her son, Chad Banks and his husband, Jon Harwood; and her daughter, Kandi Pendleton and her husband, Brad Pendleton. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren—Chase Pendleton of Philadelphia; Zack (Kali) Pendleton of Rock Springs; Katie (Braden) Jensen of Payson, Utah; and Grace and Hadley Banks of Rock Springs—as well as her adored great-grandchildren, Hazel Banks, Zalea Pendleton of Rock Springs, and Brooks Jensen of Payson, Utah.

She is further survived by her sister, Toni (Kevin) Crouch of Brentwood, California; her nieces and nephews, Casey (Scott) Wegenke of Fountain Hills, Arizona; Tiffany (Casey) McClure of Brentwood, California; Shaun (Jacqui) Thomas of Rock Springs; and Ashley (Jeremy) Potter of Green River; her uncle, Scotty Thomas of Rock Springs; her bonus family, Ben (Tammy) Babel; along with many cherished cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and extended family members whom she loved dearly.

Julie was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Banks; her brother, Tommy Thomas; her parents; her in-laws; her grandparents; and many beloved extended family members.

Following Cremation, a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2026 at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Our family would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the staff of Hospice of Sweetwater County and Deer Trail Assisted Living for their kindness, compassion, and gentle care shown to our mom during her final days.

Donations may be made in Julie’s memory to Hospice of Sweetwater County or the Red Desert Humane Society.

Julie leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of love, devotion, and family. The care she gave so freely to others will continue to live on in all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com