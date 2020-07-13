Julie Lehmkuhl (April 22, 1946 – July 10, 2020 )

Julie Lehmkuhl, 74, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at the home of her daughter in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mrs. Lehmkuhl was a resident of Rock Springs for the past 3 years and former resident of Rawlins, Wyoming.

She was born on April 22, 1946 in Ironwood, Michigan, the daughter of Arnold Siirila and Elynor Ferguson. Mrs. Lehmkuhl attended school in Saratoga, Wyoming.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

She married Kenneth Lehmkuhl on April 14, 1965 in Rawlins, Wyoming. Her interests included sewing, reading, walking and spending time with family.

Survivors include her husband Kenneth Lehmkuhl of Rawlins, Wyoming, two sons, Clarance Lehmkuhl of Rawlins, Wyoming, Kenny Lehmkuhl of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter, Nancy Lehmkuhl of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one brother, Arnold “Butch” Siirila and wife Janine of Wyoming, three sisters, Chris Hughs and husband Ralph of Rawlins, Wyoming, Charlotte Haynes and husband Weldon of Powell, Wyoming and Irene Olsen and husband Glen of Wisconsin, several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhome.com.