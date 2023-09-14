Julie M. Bucho (February 14, 1926 – September 7, 2023)

Julie M. Bucho, 97 and a half, of Smelterville, Idaho, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great great-grandmother passed away on September 7, 2023 at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg, Idaho.

Julie was born on February 14, 1926, in Winton, Wyo., a daughter of Victor and Sophia (Susich) Tadevich.

Julie graduated from high school in Rock Springs, Wyo. She married Albert “Al” Bucho on November 11, 1946 in Rock Springs and they later moved to the Silver Valley in 1948. Al passed away on January 10, 2020.

For many years, Julie worked at a bakery, was a meat cutter at the Wayside Market, a cook for the Kellogg School District, and a housekeeper for the old Kellogg Hospital. She enjoyed baking, bike riding, camping, fishing, and going snowmobiling. She also spent many hours crocheting and doing needlepoint. Julie and Al loved going to yard sales in previous years.

In addition to her parents and husband, Al, Julie is preceded in death by a son, Robert Stanley; a grandson, Marc Bucho; two sisters and two brothers.

Survivors include her two children; Susan Duck of Smelterville, ID and Timothy Bucho of Kennewick, WA; three grandchildren, Robert Barker of Ford, WA, Jason Bucho of Kenai, AK, and Michele Bucho of Ketchikan, AK; seven great-grandchildren, nine great great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.

At her request, cremation will take place and a celebration of both Julie and Albert’s lives will be held on their wedding anniversary, November 11, 2023, at a time and location to be announced. In lieu of flowers, Julie’s family requests that donations be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Memories of Julie and messages of condolence may be shared with her family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services, Kellogg, is assisting the Bucho family with arrangements.