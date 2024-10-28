Jury Trial Begins Today for Man Accused in Cannon Oil and Gas Theft Case

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The jury trial starts today for Green River resident Allen E. Meredith, who was accused of conspiracy to commit theft and theft of oilfield equipment.

Meredith will appear in the Third District Court of Judge Suzannah Robinson starting at 9 a.m. Monday, with the trial slated to take 10 days, continuing through November 8.

Meredith pleaded not guilty to four felony counts in May 2023, including one felony charge of conspiracy to commit theft, one felony charge of theft, one felony charge of crimes against computer users, and one felony charge of crimes against intellectual property. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

The charges stem from incidents occurring between October 15, 2021, and April 7, 2022, in which Meredith allegedly conspired to commit theft, and allegedly committed theft of equipment from Cannon Oil and Gas, to start his own company, Mountain West Energy Services.

Meredith is being accused of allegedly conspiring to commit theft with former Cannon Oil and Gas employees David Jay Mansfield, who pleaded not guilty to three felony counts in September 2023, and James “Jim” Verlin Johnson, who pleaded no contest in June of this year to one felony charge of conspiracy to commit theft and was sentenced to probation. As Mansfield’s case is ongoing, he will be invoking his 5th amendment right and will not testify in Meredith’s trial, however, Johnson is expected to testify at some point during the 10-day trial.

