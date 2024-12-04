Justin Flores of Edward Jones Announces New Office Location



At Edward Jones, we work with you to understand your financial priorities and why you’re investing. You’ll experience the convenience of working with one dedicated financial advisor, using an established process to create personalized financial strategies, backed by advice, tools and resources to help you reach your goals. And, we’ll continue to partner together to help your strategy stay on track. We offer a comprehensive line of financial solutions and services in addition to the traditional investments you expect from a financial advisor.

Services Offered:

Retirement and college savings

Business owners

Wealth strategies

Investments

Insurance

Annuities

Cash and credit

Convenient account features

About Edward Jones:

Edward Jones is a leading financial services firm in the U.S. and through its affiliate in Canada. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 8 million clients with a total of $1.6 trillion in client assets under care in 2022. Edward Jones’ purpose is to partner for positive impact to improve the lives of its clients and colleagues, and together, better our communities and society. Through the dedication of the firm’s 50,000 associates and our branch presence in 68% of U.S. counties, the firm is committed to helping more people achieve financially what is most important to them. The Edward Jones website is at edwardjones.com, and its recruiting website is careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.

Facebook Link: Facebook

Website Link: Justin R Flores

Phone: (307) 875-3812