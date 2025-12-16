Justin Long (January 6, 1973 - December 11, 2025).

Justin Long, beloved son, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at the age of 52. Born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on a chilly Saturday, January 6, 1973, Justin’s life was characterized by his love for the outdoors and the simple pleasures of life.

From a young age, Justin cherished the natural beauty of Wyoming. He was educated in the Rock Springs school system and proudly graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1991. He found joy not in grand pursuits but in the quiet moments spent in nature, whether it was riding on his four-wheeler, fishing with his grandfather, or exploring the trails on foot.

Though his life was not without its challenges, Justin’s spirit remained bright. His legacy will be carried on by those who loved him most: his devoted mother Daylene Goddard and her husband Mark, both of Rock Springs; his father, Brent Long of Missouri; and his cherished step-sister. He also leaves behind two beloved aunts, Danelle Christensen of Arizona and Sandy Reeves of Colorado, as well as his uncle, Warren Long, and his wife Patty, of Rock Springs. He is survived by many cousins who will remember him fondly.

Justin joins in rest his dear brother, Carl “Snoozer” Borgwardt, along with his paternal grandparents, Max Long and his spouse Violet, and his maternal grandparents, Ed Pierotto and Wanda. He is also reunited with his uncle, Steve Pierotto.

In honoring Justin’s wishes, there will be no formal services following his cremation. The family requests that instead of sending flowers, those who wish to honor Justin’s memory do so by taking a moment to enjoy the great outdoors in a way that would make Justin smile.

Condolences and memories can be shared online at www.vasefuneralhomes.com. Justin’s family appreciates the support and kindness they have received from friends and the community during this difficult time.

Justin’s presence in the lives he touched will be deeply missed but fondly remembered, as we carry forward memories of laughter, adventure, and love.