Justin Spurrier (February 14, 1985 – June 22, 2023)

We regret to announce the passing of Sergeant Justin Spurrier, 38, who passed away suddenly on June 22, 2023 in Vancouver, WA.

Born in Carlsbad, NM, Justin is the son of Jim and Stasia Spurrier. He graduated from Green River High School in Green River, WY, with the class of 2004.

During his youth athletic career, he participated in Knights baseball as well as Wolves’ basketball and tennis. He and his three-on-three basketball teammates were experts at toilet papering neighborhoods throughout high school.

Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Serving for four years, Sgt. Spurrier was stationed at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina and was deployed to Japan and Iraq. Integral in managing contracts and rebuilding infrastructure, Justin made sure to provide parks and soccer fields for the kids in the community. He enjoyed handing out numerous soccer balls and Wyoming T-shirts shipped in from home. Justin cherished his Marine brothers, especially Kevin Wood.

After becoming fluent in Arabic during his service, he went on to the University of Utah where he earned his degree in Middle Eastern Studies and Arabic. While Justin pursued his degree, he was a 911 Dispatcher for the Salt Lake City Valley for four years. In addition to the many emergencies he helped navigate, he was able to guide a father through delivering a child before responders arrived on scene.

Constantly learning, Justin Spurrier then became a journeyman electrician. Following his apprenticeship with BHI, he completed his journeyman with BODEC and had recently ventured to the west coast to work for Everaz Steel Mill in Portland, OR.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Justin was a devoted family man, who loved his daughter above all else. He was a beloved and devoted father to Piper Spurrier. His ability to tell stories with elaborate and sarcastic phrasing made people laugh. He was a cherished and loyal friend to many.

In his free time, Justin Spurrier enjoyed hunting with his dad, camping with his daughter and nephews, reading and listening to music of all kinds.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Jim and Teena Lockhart, paternal grandpa William Spurrier, and uncle Jim Lockhart.

Justin Spurrier is survived by his parents, Jim and Stasia Spurrier; daughter, Piper Spurrier; sister, Tonia Spurrier; nephews, Austin Pfeifer, Colton Pfeifer, and Dustin Pfeifer; paternal grandma, Ruth Spurrier; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A memorial and celebration of life will be announced at a later date.