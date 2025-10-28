Justine Marie Haws (September 26, 1979 – September 23, 2025)

Justine Marie Haws was a woman with a big heart and a restless spirit. Born on September 27, 1979, she passed away just days before her 46th birthday.

She loved the Lord and Jesus Christ with unwavering faith. Had passion and true talent for crafting beauty out of the nature she’d find around her. She had a way of connecting with people who were lost or forgotten. She cared deeply, seeing past the flaws in herself and others, she saw underneath the debris and damage that life can create in a person a soul needing of love and tenderness. She carried more battles than most, but would still find and instill joy in those around her.

She is survived by her daughters, Elisha Fry and Nakala Fry , who will carry on her lessons of resilience, kindness, and the importance of never allowing yourself to settle for comfort and to continue to grow despite the obstacles you’re given.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Justine will be remembered as someone who was kind, hard headed, and filled with love to a fault. She carried on with hope and faith till the end, and whose story teaches us that forgiveness and love is true prosperity.

A memorial service will be arranged in the spring.