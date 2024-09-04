Juvenile Arrested for Alleged Vape Shop Burglaries

ROCK SPRINGS – An unnamed juvenile was arrested in connection to a pair of burglaries involving vape shops in Rock Springs Aug. 30.

According to the Rock Springs Police Department, officers were called to two separate vape shops that had been broken into at some point during the early morning hours of Aug. 30. Officers were able to identify a juvenile suspect after reviewing security camera footage from both businesses. Using that information, the RSPD was able to receive a search warrant for the suspect’s residence.

Detectives contacted the suspect outside his home and arrested him for suspected burglary while officers searched the home. Officers were able to discover several items reportedly stolen from the businesses. Overall, the suspect was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of property destruction, possession of nicotine, and possession of a controlled substance.