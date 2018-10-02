Juvenile Arrested for Felony Drug Charge

ROCK SPRINGS– The Rock Springs Police Department arrested a male juvenile on the felony charge of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.

On Monday, October 1, 2018, the Rock Springs Police Department began an investigation of a male student distributing Buprenorphine pills to other students at the Rock Springs High School.

Several students were later seen at Sweetwater Memorial Hospital Emergency Room for drug overdoses from consuming Buprenorphine. This drug can cause nausea and vomiting as well as breathing problems and could potentially result in death.

After further investigation, one student was arrested on the felony charge of unlawful manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance. Four other students were charged with use of a controlled substance. All students involved are juveniles.

The Rock Springs Police Department would like to remind everyone that the misuse of prescription drugs is dangerous and illegal.

This case remains under investigation by the Rock Springs Police Department.