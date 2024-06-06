Juvenile Life-Flighted After Canoe Tipped at Lost Dog

GREEN RIVER — A juvenile was life-flighted to a Utah hospital yesterday after a young child and an adult male, both from Green River, tipped in a canoe at Lost Dog. Names and ages were not released by authorities.

According to the Green River Fire Department, at around 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, GRFD along with Castle Rock Ambulance and Sweetwater County Sherrif’s Department were dispatched to Lost Dog Confluence to the Flaming Gorge Reservoir. It was reported that an adult male and a juvenile had tipped in a canoe and could not be located by the reporting party.

Upon arrival, GRFD said first responders were able to spot the two reaching a shore line on the opposite side and a Sweetwater County Sheriff’s boat was able to load both individuals and transport them back to the shore line where rescue personnel were waiting.

When reaching the shore line, though both individuals were reportedly wearing life jackets, the juvenile was unresponsive. First responder crews were able to get the patient loaded into an ambulance and start treatment for hypothermia and related injuries. Air Med took off from Sweetwater County Memorial Hospital and met with responding agencies at the intersection of Highway 530 and the entrance of Lost Dog road, GRFD reported.

The patient was stabilized and transported to a hospital suitable for their injuries. As a result of the rescue operations, highway 530 was shut down for about 30 minutes.

GRFD would like to remind everyone that this is the time of year people are out on the lake, please remember how quick winds can pick up and to be aware of the dangers that are associated with water recreation. Keep an eye on everyone at your camp and the time they spend in the sun and water.

“Water temperature was around 50 degrees, the duration the individuals had to spend in these tempatures definitely played a part in the injuries,” GRFD Co-Chief Bill Robinson said.

Due to quick reactions of the family to notify dispatch and get first responders on the way, along with the team work from all agencies involved, a positive outcome is hopeful for the family.