K-Pack Pharmacy is Proudly Serving Sweetwater County

K-Pack Pharmacy is now opened and proudly serving the community of Green River and Rock Springs.
K-Pack Pharmacy is where the individual matters and are treated as family. We have an emphasis of complete patient care and offer MTM therapy, drive-thru, and delivery to both Rock Springs and Green River.
Most insurances are accepted: (Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, Optum Rx, Workman’s Comp., most Medicare plans, and Medicaid) to name a few.
Dr. Killpack and staff are excited to be back in Green River providing care to the community. They are committed to delivering high-quality health care when and how the patients need it.
With that in mind, they have closed the front of the store due to the COVID-19 virus. Their drive-thru remains open and they are offering home delivery to minimize the exposure of the virus to all.
K-Pack Pharmacy is planning a Grand Opening, but are waiting for the COVID 19 restrictions to be lifted. At the Grand Opening they will be giving away prizes and having a drawing for an Echo Show and a Kindle Fire!
Some of the services that K-Pack Pharmacy provides are:
- Durable Medical Equipment
- Med Sync
- Prescription Services
- 24/7 Refill
- Vitamins & Supplements
- City-Wide Delivery (Green River and Rock Spings)
- MTM Services