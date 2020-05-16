#CELEBRATE2020 Sunday, May 17, 2020

K-Pack Pharmacy is Proudly Serving Sweetwater County

K-Pack Pharmacy is now opened and proudly serving the community of Green River and Rock Springs.

K-Pack Pharmacy is where the individual matters and are treated as family. We have an emphasis of complete patient care and offer MTM therapy, drive-thru, and delivery to both Rock Springs and Green River.

Most insurances are accepted: (Blue Cross Blue Shield, Humana, Optum Rx, Workman’s Comp., most Medicare plans, and Medicaid) to name a few.

Dr. Killpack and staff are excited to be back in Green River providing care to the community. They are committed to delivering high-quality health care when and how the patients need it.

With that in mind, they have closed the front of the store due to the COVID-19 virus. Their drive-thru remains open and they are offering home delivery to minimize the exposure of the virus to all.

K-Pack Pharmacy is planning a Grand Opening, but are waiting for the COVID 19 restrictions to be lifted. At the Grand Opening they will be giving away prizes and having a drawing for an Echo Show and a Kindle Fire!

Some of the services that K-Pack Pharmacy provides are:

  • Durable Medical Equipment
  • Med Sync
  • Prescription Services
  • 24/7 Refill
  • Vitamins & Supplements
  • City-Wide Delivery (Green River and Rock Spings)
  • MTM Services

170 Commerce Dr suite b, Green River, WY 82935

(307) 875-6722

