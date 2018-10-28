K9 Unit Arrests Nevada Woman; Seizes Over 100 Pounds of Marijuana

Sweetwater County, Wyo. – The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office’s latest drug seizure underscores Interstate 80’s use as a criminal enterprise corridor across Wyoming, Sheriff Mike Lowell said Saturday.

Shekevia Michelle Kidd, 36, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, was arrested on October 25 by a Sheriff’s Office K9 unit when she was found to be in possession of 113.5 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop on I-80 west of Rock Springs.

Kidd is the latest of some two dozen men and women arrested on Interstate 80 by county K9 teams since October of last year and charged with felony drug offenses. Over the course of a single year, deputies have seized well over half a ton of marijuana, liquid marijuana, dab (marijuana wax), heroin, and methamphetamine.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“There is a tremendous amount of money involved in drug trafficking along I-80,” Lowell said. “What our canine teams have seized since last October alone is worth well in excess of $5 million. Those transporting the drugs are paid $7,000 to $15,000 or more per trip – that’s a lot of money for a few days of travel.”

Nor are these runs isolated instances. Deputies interact with state and federal law enforcement agencies when arrests are made; one seizure in Sweetwater County led ultimately to three marijuana groves being raided in Oregon, and another to a group involved in cocaine smuggling and firearms violations in southern California.

Lowell said sex trafficking along the heavily-traveled I-80 corridor is also an issue. He pointed to the case of David Peter Vier, recently sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for trafficking teen-age girls for sexual activity. He was arrested by county officers when he drove two underage girls from Washington to Little America, where they escaped him and called for help.

Kidd remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Her bond has been set at $20,000 cash or surety.