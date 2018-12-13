KAA hosting “Design and Wine” Contest

With the 6th Annual Kari’s Access Wine and Beer Tasting coming up January 18, 2019 at the Sweetwater County Events Complex, a fun new addition to the event has been added!

A Design and Wine Contest is being held this year, the contest is open to all members of the community and is free to join. Contestants are asked to create a centerpiece or décor item to be displayed and sold the night of the event.

The sky’s the limit as far as the size and design of all entries, however, a wine or beer bottle, cork, glass, etc. must be used in the creation of the item.

All entries must be submitted with a name and contact information to the Central Administration Building at 3550 Foothill Blvd no later than January 10, 2019 at 4pm. All items will be on display and open to the public for voting at the White Mountain Library from January 10, 2019 to January 15, 2019.

The item receiving the most votes will win 4 tickets to the event, second place will win 2 tickets to the event and third place will win a bottle of wine, all winners will be announced January 16, 2019.

What is Kari’s Access Awards?

Kari’s Access Awards is an Endowment Fund, within the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation, and was established in 2006 in memory of Kari (Kay) Fusselman, a former student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High and Rock Springs. High School. The funds focus is in helping individual students (K-12) in School District #1 access non-traditional scholarships to participate in outside activities that enhance personal learning and growth. To date Kari’s Access Awards has granted non-traditional scholarships to more than 375 students in Sweetwater County School District #1.

If you have any questions regarding the contest or event please contact Jessica Maser at (307) 871-6039.