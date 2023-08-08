Kade Jason Smith (June 10, 2008 – August 4, 2023)

Kade Jason Smith, beloved son, brother, grandson, and friend passed suddenly Friday, August 4, 2023 at the age of 15.

Kade was born on June 10, 2008 in Casper, Wyoming, making Kyle and Janelle (Novotny) Smith parents, and a family with his beautiful debut. From the get-go, Kade had a penchant for keeping his parents on their toes. Once crawling, he was into everything. Once able to stand, he ran. And rarely looked back; except to guide his brothers Gradey and Mason. Mama Janelle was never sure if the guidance would be protective brotherly love or a daring adventure. Kade was a natural at protecting those he fiercely and deeply loved and finding a little trouble from time to time. Fortunately for him, he had the most infectious grin, which kept him on the good side of things most of the time.

The Smith’s spent most of Kade’s formative years in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Where Kade was active in 4-H, baseball, football, wrestling, camping, fishing, hunting, and making memories. Kade excelled with anything that caught his interest. Always inquisitive and full of grit, he never stopped until he was at the top of the competition. Whether it be showmanship, marksmanship, or catching the bigger fish than his brothers. He cherished time spent with his cousins and was always happily in the mix. Whether it be a UW football game, the first down a hill in a sled, stinking up a cousin sleepover, or learning to expertly hunt with his best friend and man he called Dad. Rock Springs was incredibly good to the Smith Family. It wasn’t an easy decision to pack up and move, but the family knew what was waiting for them: a little ranch to call their own. In 2019, the family moved to Shepherd, Montana, and Kade truly felt at home. The small country community fit like a glove.

Kade simply did what Kade always did. Smiled and jumped head first. Easily becoming a valued member of the Shepherd football team, and excelled for the Mustang wrestling team. He was an absolute force on the mat. In a sport where discipline, the mental game, and sheer hard work put you at the top, Kade stood out. Making state his freshman year was a testament to that. He donned a classic blue corduroy FFA jacket and earned his greenhand degree, discovery pin, state pin, and being active on the Ag Mechanics and Code of Conduct team. He was the wrestling rep in high school student activities advisory council, and was a good student when his social life didn’t get him side tracked. Kade loved his friends and classmates. He was certain to be one of the first to be notified if anything in their little town was going to happen…or quick to jump in with friends for an impromptu run for ice cream at Baskin-Robbins, when he wasn’t watching his weight for wrestling.

He was happiest outside. He loved working side by side next to his parents and brothers on their place fixing fence, feeding the critters, or hauling square bales. No matter the task, he was always quick to jump in and never quit a job early. He was his Dad’s right hand man. This summer he was putting in long hours for the T4 Plaff Ranch cutting and putting up hay, irrigating and figuring out he needed to think fast and problem solve on a ranch hand job. He was learning to mechanic and enjoyed tinkering on the long list of things that broke at the Smith house.

Kade was greeted at the gates of heaven and deeply embraced by his maternal grandfather Doug Novotny, and his Uncle Jeff Novotny.

He is survived by his parents Kyle and Janelle; brothers Gradey and Mason Smith; his grandparents Nancy Novotny, Richard ‘Red’ and Keta Smith; aunt Erin and Dylan Hager; uncle Clint and Dani Smith, uncle Paul and Jessie Smith; cousins Bryce, Addison, Garrett, Nells, and Callum.

Kade built a community full of family, friends, teammates, classmates, admirers, and support.

The Smith family asks going forward that you take some of Kade’s best qualities and apply them to your own lives. Be known for hard work, for tenacity, for being easy to smile, for kindness, and for loving your family above everything. And always, always leave everything on the mat.

Funeral Services will take place Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Valley Baptist Church in Huntley, Montana, with a reception to follow. His parents ask that all who attend, keep it casual. Consider wearing your favorite jersey, camouflage, or your daily normal. Kade detested dressing up.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in the name of Kade Smith Memorial Fund set up at Stockman Bank.