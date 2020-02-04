Kadynce Brown Joins Medaille College Swim Team

ROCK SPRINGS — Another Rock Springs High School Lady Tiger will continue her swimming career at the collegiate level. Senior Kadynce Brown made the decision to join Medaille College in Buffalo, N.Y.

Brown has been swimming since she was in second grade. She loves being a part of a team, but also enjoys setting personal goals. She will help set some major goals for Medaille College as the school will introduce the first swim program next season.

During her visit in Dec. 2019, Brown met her future head coach along with a few other selected athletes. She felt afterwards that she had found her opportunity and soon made the decision to sign with the team.

Brown’s favorite stroke is butterfly, but she is willing to swim whatever her coaches ask of her.