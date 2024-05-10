Kale Knezovich Signs For Wrestling with the Mustangs

GREEN RIVER – Green River High School’s first four-time state champion wrestler signs with Western Wyoming Community College to join the back-to-back NJCAA National Champions.

Knezovich, who helped the Wolves win the 3A state championship the last two years, shared how honored he is to be able to join a team like the Mustangs with their recent success.

“It’s going to be a tough team,” Knezovich stated. “We got a lot of good recruits coming in.”

Art Castillo is currently the head coach for the Western Mustangs, but he is also a GRHS alum.

“He’s a pretty cool guy,” Knezovich said. “I’ve talked to him a few times and he is a really good guy to know. I like what he says, and I can follow him.”

Outside of wrestling, Knezovich plans on studying business and eventually wants to earn his bachelor’s to become a financial advisor.

With all the memories Knezovich has had in his time at GRHS, his favorite is when he and his best friend Tommy Dalton won state together.

Josh Wisniewski, head wrestling coach for the Wolves, said Knezovich is a great person and leader who loves wrestling on top of being a good student. He cites those attributes as some of the core reasons he’s been successful. Knezovich had a significant shoulder injury that sidelined him for most of the season before regionals and state. He was able to bounce back and win his fourth state title. Wisniewski stated not a lot of kids could do that and his determination to come back to reach his ultimate goal showed how incredible he is.

Wisniewski also talked about how well Western and Knezovich fit together and he is excited to see how he does at the next level.

