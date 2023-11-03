Kalvin Aaron Yarrington (February 3, 1973-October 27, 2023)

It is with our deepest sorrows that the family announces the passing of Kalvin Aaron Yarrington. Kalvin passed away Oct. 27, 2023 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City.

He was born Feb. 3, 1973 in Big Rapids, Mich., to Ralph Yarrington and Sally Lintemuth. He was the oldest of three children.

Kalvin was a maintenance worker in the retail industry.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kalvin attended school in Michigan and went to college to study technical troubleshooting and maintenance.

Kalvin loved life and lived it how he wanted to. He loved anime and had attended a comic con in Las Vegas. He was an avid video game enthusiast. He also loved slots and “Let It Ride” poker.

Kalvin was a gentle giant with an even bigger heart. He loved his family and friends; he would do anything for those he loved.

Kalvin was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Yarrington and Sally Lintemuth, sister Brandi Quintana, paternal grandparents Alvin Yarrington and Lorene DeLong, maternal grandparents Gerald Lintemuth and Reathal Connors, uncles Steven Yarrington, Gerald “Butch” Lintemuth, Terry Lintemuth and Kalvin Lintemuth, aunts Sandy Bowen, Roslyn “Pokey” Lintemuth and Velma Lintemuth.

Kalvin is survived by sister Heather Yarrington, nephews Chance Schantle, Kamron Schantle, Tristian Wooden and Troy Wooden, nieces Jasmine Frost, McKayla Schantle, Pierceus Schantle and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Wooden, uncles James “Jim” Yarrington, Alden Yarrington, James “Jim” Bowen and Richard “Dick” Smith, aunts Marcia Welker, Joyce Gates, Cindy Lintemuth, Jana Smith, Karen Yarrington, Timmy Yarrington, and Tamie Yarrington, and many cousins.

Services will be Nov. 13, 2023 at 2 p.m. Restoration Ministries, 518 Elk Street, Rock Springs.