Kanon David Granstaff (April 10, 1974 – August 28, 2020)

Kanon David Granstaff, 46, passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home. He was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the last three years and former resident of Colorado.

Mr. Granstaff was born on April 10, 1974 in Stavanger, Norway; the son of Michael Granstaff and Gail Walker.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and Lyman, Wyoming. He was a 1992 graduate of Lyman High School.

Kanon married Georgia Germaine in Oak Creek, Colorado in July 2002. They had one daughter from this union and later divorced.

Mr. Granstaff served in the United States Air Force during Desert Shield.

He was employed by Electrical Connections Inc. as an electrician for the past three years.

Kanon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He enjoyed the great outdoors which included four wheeling, hunting and riding horses.

Survivors include his mother, Gail Cowan and husband David of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one daughter; Kyla Granstaff of Oak Creek, Colorado, one half-brother Joe Peel of Alabama, one half-sister; Jesica Jeter of Vernal, Utah, two aunts; four uncles; several cousins; two nieces; one nephew.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents; paternal grandparents; his father Michael Granstaff; one half-brother Andrew Jeter; one uncle; Danny Granstaff.

Following Cremation, A Celebration of Life will be conducted from 6 pm until 8 pm at Lyman Pavillion Rodeo Grounds, Main Street, Lyman, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services, and Inurnment will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Lyman Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Lyman, Wyoming.

