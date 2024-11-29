Kara Lynn Turklay Harper (April 13, 1983 – November 19, 2024)

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Kara Lynn Turklay Harper, who passed away peacefully on November 19, 2024, at the University of Utah Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was 41 years old and a resident of Green River, Wyoming.

Born on April 13, 1983, in Wheeling, West Virginia, Kara was the daughter of Robin Martinez and Stephen Turklay, and she was also raised by her father, Dominic Martinez.

Kara’s family moved to Green River, Wyoming, where she spent most of her life. She graduated from Green River High School and worked as a CNA for several years, caring for those in need. Over the years, Kara found her place in the restaurant industry, where she became known for her exceptional service and bright personality.

Kara was a strong-willed mother to four children—Brent Harper (23), Alexandrea Harper (22), James Harper (19), and Cayleb Phillips (13). She was also a proud grandmother to Sawyer Harper (1) and embraced the title of “Ga-Ga” with overflowing excitement.

Kara was a proud sibling to three brothers—Kevin Turklay, Corey Martinez, and Colton Martinez, — and her sister Britney Turklay. Her siblings were not only family but also her closest friends. Kara also adored and cherished her many cousins, nephews, and nieces and was always eager to be an active and loving part of their lives.

Kara had three great loves throughout her life. She met Robert Harper as a child, and they built a family together, marrying before divorcing (2007). Kara later fell in love with Joseph Phillips, a partner in crime and passion, but their relationship tragically ended with Joseph’s passing in 2014.

Kara ultimately found her true soulmate, Kim Robinson. Together, they created a blended family, welcoming three more children into Kara’s heart: Katy (24), Trey (19), and Tessa Robinson (17). The couple planned to marry in January 2025, though they were already united in spirit.

Kara’s adventurous spirit was reflected in her life’s journey. She was a “gypsy soul” who never stayed in one place for too long, always following her heart wherever it led. Her time spent in Arizona was a period of deep personal growth, where Kara found her independence and the strength, to return to Green River, where she continued to raise her family. Despite her constant moves, her commitment to her children was unwavering.

Kara had a deep love for animals, treating her home as a sanctuary for her pets, and her vibrant spirit was fueled by her passion for music, especially country. She was an avid karaoke enthusiast, always ready to belt out her favorite tunes. Outside, she found joy in nature, particularly near lakes where she could go tubing, camping, or take long drives down dirt roads. Her life was a perfect blend of adventure, music, and a profound connection to the animals and outdoors she cherished.

Kara was known for her charismatic personality, quick wit, and boundless energy. Fearless when speaking her minkd, she embraced spontaneity and adventure, leaving a lasting impression on everyone she met. Kara’s legacy of love, passion, and resilience will continue to inspire all who knew her, especially her children, grandson, fiancé, family, and friends.

Rest in peace, Kara. You will forever be loved, and your spirit will live on in the hearts of all lucky to know you.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.