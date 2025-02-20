Karali Plonsky Will Lead New Department at MHSC

Karali Plonsky is the new Patient Experience Director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Courtesy photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — Person-centered care means focusing on our patient’s individual needs and finding out what matters most to them, according to Karali Plonsky, the new Patient Experience Director at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

It’s an important tool in improving clinical outcomes and our patient’s overall experiences at MHSC, Plonsky, now overseeing the hospital’s new Patient Experience Department, said.

“The aim of this department is to bring person-centered care to the forefront of everything we do,” she said. “We want to hear our patients’ voices through co-design and involve them in decisions regarding their care and process improvements throughout the organization.”

Chief Patient Experience Officer Cindy Nelson said Plonsky will excel in this new position.

“A positive patient experience is considered a crucial aspect of high-quality healthcare,” Nelson said. “We are so pleased to have Karali in this role and look forward to her continuing to be a leader in all things related to person-centered care and the patient experience.”

Plonsky, who began working at MHSC nearly seven years ago as an analyst in the Quality Department, said assisting MHSC in providing person-centered care is one way she can make a difference in the lives of patients, their families, and community members.

Her team includes Patient Relations Specialist Josh Wilson and the hospital’s four patient experience representatives at the information desk in the main lobby.