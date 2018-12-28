Karen Ann Cornwell (October 8, 1949 – December 26, 2018)

ROCK SPRINGS — Karen Ann Cornwell, 69, of Rock Springs passed away December 26, 2018 at her home after a sudden illness.

She was born October 8, 1949 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the daughter of Carl E. Jacobs and June Drew Jacobs.

Karen married Lyle D. Cornwell, January 13, 2005 in Reno Nevada.

She was a member of the Catholic Church. She enjoyed working as a nurse’s aide and communicating with friends and family on Facebook.

Survivors include her husband Lyle D. Cornwell of Rock Springs; son Thomas Jacobs and wife Jennifer of Richmond, Kentucky; daughter Angelina Galeano of London, England; granddaughter Emma Galeano of London, England; granddaughters Emma Galeano of London, England, Jasmine Douglas and Taryn Jacobs both of Richmond, Kentucky; sister-in-laws Joan Robert of Ogden, Utah, and Ellen Kumer of Rock Springs.

She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and June Jacobs, son Randy Jacobs and two sisters Janet Knizewski and Susan Graves.

Private family services will be held.