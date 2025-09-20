Karen Delano Absher Cary (April 5, 1954 - September 17, 2025).

Karen Delano Absher Cary of La Barge, died Sept. 17, 2025, in Pinedale.

She was born in Sparta, North Carolina, April 5, 1954, to Don and Carol Hall. She was the oldest of three and fearless when tackling challenges life threw her way, including surviving cancer.

Raised in Virginia and Texas, Karen found her true home in Wyoming where she met and married Christopher Cary. They shared 40-years of love, laughter, and adventure. Karen was content to sit on the deck and watch wildlife, or work in her garden and greenhouse, or help Chris build a cabin off-the-grid, hunt in the mountains, boat, or discover new places in their RV. Hosting a formal party or a gathering around a campfire, she opened her heart and home.

Her smile and wit turned strangers into friends, friends into extended family.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and sister Kathy.

Karen is survived by her husband Chris, her son Cameron and his daughter Elizabeth, her daughter Tara Swanson, her husband John and their children Penelope and Townes of Ashville, North Carolina. Her sister Donna and her husband Dwight Rawls reside in Texas. Aunt Karen, aka Aunt K. continues to be loved by nephews and nieces from both sides of the family.

A celebration of Karen’s life will take place Saturday, Oct. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Eagle Bar in La Barge.