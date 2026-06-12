Karen L. Lance (August 8, 1962 – June 6, 2026)

Karen L. Lance, 63, passed away at her home in Granger on June 6, 2026.

She was born on August 8, 1962 in Cheyenne, the daughter of Richard and Betty Squires.

Karen worked as Postmaster for the United States Post Office in Granger.

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She was happily married to her husband, Gary Lance, with whom she shared her life since June 26, 2021.

Karen could often be found spending her time with family, friends, and her dogs Mikey, Moose, Schatzl, and Frankie outside in her backyard which she adorned with beautiful lights and flowers.

She loved being in the great outdoors and enjoyed camping, four wheeling, hunting, fishing, and motorcycle rides. She was very creative and made countless hand crafted items for her friends and family that will be treasured.

Survivors include her husband Gary Lance; sons Greg Mckee, Eric McKee; brother David Squires; sister Cindy Squires, granddaughter Lanie Lawson-McKee; grandsons Camden Sulzen, Jordan McKee, and Greg McKee Jr.

She was preceded in death by her parents Richard and Betty.

Cremation will take place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen’s name to the Humane Society which held a special place in her heart.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.