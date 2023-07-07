Karen Lynn Lebeda (February 24, 1958 – July 4, 2023)

Karen Lynn Lebeda, 65, passed away suddenly Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a longtime resident of Green River, and former resident of Saratoga, Wyoming.

Ms. Lebeda was born February 24, 1958, in Ogdensburg, New York, the daughter of Vernon E. Richer and Evelyn (Pat) Harriet Reed.

She attended school in Greybull, Wyoming.

Ms. Lebeda was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.

She enjoyed spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.

Survivors include her partner Tommy Graham of Green River, Wyoming and his children. Karen’s family included one son, David Stickney of Pampa, Texas; two daughters, Heather Jackman of Sheridan, Wyoming, Patricia Grossnickle and husband John of Rock Springs, Wyoming; one brother, John Newman and wife Liudmila of Green River, Wyoming; one sister Robin Richer of Green River, Wyoming; seven grandchildren, Ashton Boyer, Katielynn Ortega and husband Daniel, Marcus Boyer and wife Jaz, Alex Lee, Chance Santhuff, Kamren Santhuff, Macey Lynn Santhuff; one great-granddaughter, Charlie Ortega; one niece Anastasia Newman; two nephews, Jacob Mertes and Logan Newman.

She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Donnie Newman and one sister, Gail Mertes.

Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive, Green River, Wyoming. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, 2023 at the church. Graveside services and interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery.

The family respectfully requests donations in Karen’s memory to Monastery of Christ in the Desert, P.O. Box 270, Abiquiu, New Mexico 87510.

