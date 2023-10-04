Karen Renee McGinnis (August 21, 1966 – September 30, 2023)

Karen Renee McGinnis, 57, passed away Sept. 30, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming following a battle with brain cancer. She was a former resident of Denver, Colorado.

She was born on Aug. 21, 1966, in Sacramento, California, the daughter of Billie and Ralph Mattinson.

Karen attended high school in Rock Springs and graduated with the class of 1984.

She worked as the regional sales administrator for the Canon Corporation for 25 years until her retirement on Dec. 8, 2021.

Karen enjoyed spending her free time golfing, hiking, walking the neighborhood dogs, and above all else spending time with her friends and family.

Survivors include her dad Ralph C Mattinson; brother Neil Mattinson and wife Teya; sister Suzie Reeder and husband Jeremiah; and beloved nieces and nephews Kevin Mattinson and wife Karlee, Lauren Mayer and husband Anthony, Trevor Mattinson, Nic Dziadosz and wife Kylie, Darek Mattinson and wife Ryann, Kinlee Mattinson, along with three great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother Billie Mattinson, maternal grandparents William and Lillian Brcko, paternal grandparents Ralph and Helen Mattinson, as well as several aunts and uncles.

A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Friday Oct. 6, 2023, at Abundant Grace Ministries, 1515 Edgar Street, Rock Springs, WY.

Pastor Jim Chrisawn will be officiating.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.