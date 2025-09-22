Karen Smith (January 2, 1945 – September 19, 2025)

Karen Smith, a member of the Rock Springs community, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 19th, 2025, at the age of 80 at her home in Rock Springs.

Born on Tuesday, January 2nd, 1945, in Astoria, Oregon, Karen was the cherished daughter of the late John Joseph Bereto and Lempi Josephine Matson.

Karen spent her early years in Wyoming, attending local schools and graduating from Rock Springs High School in 1963. She pursued further education at Parker Business College, where she earned an Associate’s degree in Business, which paved the way for her successful career.

In 1978, Karen married the love of her life, Robert Dennison Smith, in Concord, California. The couple enjoyed many joyful years together until Robert’s passing in 1998 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Karen was a dedicated professional, owning and operating Alpha Graphics in Phoenix for 13 fruitful years. Following her entrepreneurial endeavors, she worked as a sales associate for Herberger’s for a decade, where she became a favorite among colleagues and customers alike.

An active member of PEO, Karen found joy in gardening, knitting, and most importantly, in spending quality time with her family. Her warmth, kindness, and nurturing spirit left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her.

Karen and Robert’s legacy continued through their son, Joseph Smith, who resides in Rock Springs; her niece, Tracie Trimarco of Colorado; and her brother-in-law, Steven Smith, and his wife, Pat, of California.

Karen was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert; her parents; her two sisters, Joan Happel (and husband Terry) and Margo Koss (and husband Thomas); as well as her maternal and paternal grandparents.

In accordance with her wishes, Karen will be cremated, and no formal services will be held. Her family extends heartfelt thanks to Lemich Law Office and Hospice of Sweetwater County for their compassionate support and guidance during this time.

The family encourages those who wish to honor Karen’s memory to consider making a donation to Holy Communion Episcopal Church, 255 2nd Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Karen’s grace, love, and warmth will be profoundly missed, but her legacy will live on in the hearts of those she touched.