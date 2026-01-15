Karen Sue Murray (September 8, 1955 – January 4, 2026)

Karen Sue Murray, 70, passed away on January 4, 2026 at her home in Green River.

She was born on September 8, 1955 in Rock Springs, the daughter of Edward Pawleska and Katherine Manning.

Karen attended schools in Green River and graduated with the class of 1973.

She married James Murray in Green River, on August 17, 1974; he preceded her in death on March 21, 2018.

Karen enjoyed arts and crafts and making clothing for herself and others. She was an avid gardener, keeping a garden for fresh vegetables every year. She took great pride in landscaping her yard, redesigning the layout and plants every few years.

Survivors include her daughter Patricia Lance her husband Terrell Lance, their children Keith and Harley of Green River; and sister Kathy Reinard of Washington, Utah.

She was preceded in death by her father Edward Pawleska, her mother Katherine Manning, her sister Christine Riggs, and her son Jonathan Murray.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.