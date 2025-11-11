Karen West Dykes (August 8, 1940 - November 5, 2025).

Karen West Dykes, age 85, of Kemmerer, passed away peacefully on Nov. 5 at the Longmont United Hospital in Longmont, Colorado.

Karen was born on August 8, 1940 in Coalville, Utah to Ellis Fern West and Della Arnold. She graduated from the old Lincoln High School in Green River, in 1958 and later working at Vocational Rehabilitation and the South Lincoln Medical Center.

Throughout her life, Karen was known for helping others, working hard, being clean and tidy and a love for animals. She enjoyed reading, baking, walking, Christmas music and cherished time spent with her family.

Karen is survived by her husband Jay; two children, Jim (DeAnn) and John (Marnell); five grandchildren, Annelise, Katy, Chandler, Jay and Jenna; and brothers Allen and David. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Arnold and Boyd.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday Nov. 24, 2025 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 120 Shoshone Ave, Green River. A visitation will be held in the hour before the service. Interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Arrangements are being handled by Fox Funeral Home in Rock Springs.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to ASPCA.

