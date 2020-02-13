Kari Avanelle Rogers (November 23, 1951 – February 8, 2020)

EVANSTON– Kari Avanelle Rogers, 68, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Murray, Utah.

Mrs. Rogers was born on November 23, 1951 in Evanston, Wyoming; the daughter of Ulysses Grant “Gene” Hutchings and Wilma Arlene “Billie” Titmus.

She attended schools in Evanston, Wyoming and in Green River, Wyoming. She graduated from Green River High School in 1970 before completing two years of college.

Mrs. Rogers married Iredell Jesse Rogers on June 7, 1969 in Evanston, Wyoming.

Kari enjoyed spending time with her family, cooking, baking, crocheting, and knitting. She was an avid hunter and loved camping. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband: I.J. Rogers of Green River, Wyoming, her father Gene Hutchings and wife Karon of Evanston, Wyoming, one daughter; Cortnie Morrell and husband Jericho of Green River, Wyoming, two brothers; Dane Hutchings and wife Chris of Evanston, Wyoming, René Dees of Parker, Colorado, three sisters; Saralu Skidmore and husband Ron of Spring Creek, Nevada, Andrea Turner and husband Mike of Katy, Texas, Nicole Robinson and husband Wendell of Katy, Texas, one daughter-in-law; Sara Rogers of Fruita, Colorado, six grandchildren; Isaac Morrell, Caleb Morrell, Spencer Morrell, Georgia Morrell, Shannyn Rogers, Leodell Rogers, as well as one aunt, and several cousins, neices, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother; Billie Titmus, and her son; Bryan Rogers.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 am, Friday February 21, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. A viewing will be held from 4 pm to 6 pm February 20, 2020 at the church.

Interment will be in the Riverview Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to services and the viewing at the church.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.