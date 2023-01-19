Kari’s Access Awards Fundraiser Sees Record Support

ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County showed up en masse last Saturday to the Kari’s Access Awards Wine and Beer Tasting fundraiser following a two-year hiatus.

The fundraiser benefited from record support raising more than $57,000 for students enrolled in Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

Live music was provided once again by jazz band “Affirmation” while attendees mingled through the silent auction, raffles, games & tasting stations. Wine and beer was served by many local and regional vendors and food was provided by a number of local restaurants.

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund established in 2006 by Larry Fusselman in memory of his daughter, Kari (Kay) Fusselman, who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives SCSD No.1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Scholarships are awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance & academics.

More than 475 non-traditional scholarships have been awarded to local students of all ages.

“Each year, as the event continues to grow, we are overwhelmed by the support we receive from the community. Your generosity allows us to assist in students lives to elevate their personal growth & to keep them in school,” said Fusselman. “Together, we hope to make a difference in the lives of our future generations. Thank you Sweetwater County!”