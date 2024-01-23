Kari’s Access Awards Raises $70,000 at Annual Event

Attendees at the annual event enjoyed a silent auction, wine and beer tasting, live music, food and more. All proceeds go to local youth in the community. File photo.

ROCK SPRINGS – Residents raised approximately $70,000 for Sweetwater County School District No. 1 students through the annual Kari’s Access Awards beer and wine tasting Jan. 13.

The fund gives SDSC No. 1 students access to non-traditional scholarships, allowing them to participate in outside programs aimed at enhancing their learning and personal growth beyond daily school activities. Scholarship awards are based on criteria related to need, attendance and academic performance. To date, more than 500 non-traditional scholarships have been awarded.

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund set up through the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation and was established by Larry Fusselman in 2006 as a memorial to his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman, who was a student at Westridge Elementary School, White Mountain Junior High and Rock Springs High School.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“Each year, as the event continues to grow, we are overwhelmed by the support we receive from the community,” Fusselman said. “Your generosity allows us to assist in students’ lives, to elevate their personal growth and keep them in school. Together we hope to make a difference in the lives of our future generations.”

The event featured samplings of beer and wine provided by local and regional vendors. Local businesses provided food to the event as well. Live music was provided by the jazz group Affirmation, and attendees had the opportunity to bid on items at a silent auction, participate in games and raffles, and mingle with others.

“I am proud to live in such a caring and supportive community,” Fusselman said.