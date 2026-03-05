Kari’s Access Awards Raises Nearly $73,000 in January

ROCK SPRINGS — The Kari’s Access Awards fundraiser raised more than $70,000 in January, which will benefit students in Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

The fundraiser took place Jan. 24 and raised a total of $72,728.43, which includes $17,125.33 from silent auction items donated for the cause. Proceeds from the event will help pay for extracurricular activities supporting personal growth, development and educational engagement. The Kari’s Access Awards endowed fund has supported more than 620 students since its inception in 2006.

The fund was named in memory of Kari “Kay” Fusselman, who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.