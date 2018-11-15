Kari’s Access Awards Recipients Express Gratitude for Non-Traditional Scholarships

Kari’s Access Awards recently awarded some local youth with non-traditional scholarships. They ranged from the purchase of a rec center pass to foster health habits, to dance lessons, to bowling league fees.

Jernee, a recent recipient, said he “loves being a part of bowling” and just last weekend he won the 8-pin no tap tournament and received a new bowling ball.

Erik was excited to use his Rec Center pass to go swimming and ice skating this winter. And Emma said she “likes dancing!”

Great job guys!

WHAT IS KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Students apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics.

Kari’s Access Awards receives all funding from private donations and their annual fundraiser.

Their committee is all volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth. They include: Jessica Maser, Chairperson, Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Carrie Ellison, Weston Lamb, Kori Rossetti and Andrea Tate.

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.