Kari’s Access Awards Sees Record Attendance at Annual Winter Fundraiser

SWEETWATER COUNTY– Sweetwater County braved the weather in their giving spirit to attend the 6th Annual Kari’s Access Awards Winter Fundraiser, held January 18.

The atmosphere was energetic and fun as attendees mingled with friends and tasted a various selection of wine and beer.

The popular, annual event featured live music by the jazz band Affirmation, a silent auction, raffles, games, food and a full selection of wine & beer tasting, all benefitting local youth through the non-profit.

Steve Core, 2016 Wyoming Sportscaster of the Year and 2018 Green River Distinguished Citizen of the Year, emceed the event throughout the evening.

The charitable event saw record attendance and support, as the attendees spread throughout the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The event raised over $40,000, all of which goes directly to benefit local students.

The funds raised by KAA are used for non-traditional scholarships distributed throughout the year.

“Each year, as the event grows we are overwhelmed by the graciousness and support we receive from the community. Your kindness allows us to assist in a child’s life to elevate their personal growth. Together, we hope to make a difference in the lives of our future generations. Thank you for helping to keep Kari’s memory alive.”

-Father of Kari and Founder, Larry Fusselman

The event is all-volunteer and Kari’s Access Awards (KAA) would like to thank everyone who supported, donated, attended, and volunteered to make the event successful! “We couldn’t do it without you!”

WHAT IS KARI’S ACCESS AWARDS?

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School.

The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities.

Students apply directly or are recommended through friends, teachers and family. The scholarships are then awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance, and academics. KAA has helped over 390 students since inception.

Kari’s Access Awards receives all funding from private donations and this annual fundraiser.

Their committee is all-volunteer and includes community members passionate about the future of our local youth. They include: Jessica Maser, Chairperson, Kayci Arnoldi, Art Castillo, Gary Collins, Weston Lamb, Kori Rossetti and Andrea Tate.

Kari’s Access Awards opens new opportunities to students; bringing out the best in each student one child at a time.