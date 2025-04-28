Karl Fred Tomich (Jan. 28, 1956 – April 15, 2025)

Karl Fred Tomich, 69, passed away on April 15, 2025, at his home in Lander following a lengthy battle with heart issues. He was cremated at the Hudson’s Funeral Home. Karl was born in Seattle, Washington on January 28, 1956, to Carl C. Tomich and Violet L.Tomich. Karl spent most of his early life in Eden. Karl graduated from Rock Spring High School in1974. Karl attended Western Wyoming College.

Karl married Mireille Cornut of Geneva, Switzerland in 1978. They had two sons, Daniel and Joshua. They moved to Switzerland with their sons and later divorced. Karl married Nadia Bagnoud of Switzerland in 1992 in Fort Collins, Colorado and later divorced.

Karl’s worked in the oil field through his life as an operator, well logger, and truck driver. During his time in Switzerland, he worked as a carpenter. He also worked as a carpenter in Colorado when he came back from Switzerland.

Music was a big part of his life. He had a phenomenal voice and was selected for All State choir for three years, and All Northwest choir his senior year. Karl played the guitar and sang songs that entertained many folks throughout his life. He was an actor in the Jackson Theater for a year which he enjoyed. He got his theatrical love from his Grandfather Smith. He moved back to Wyoming and lived in Casper and then Lander, where he enjoyed his retirement. Tinkering with motorcycles and cars and trucks entertained him in the years after he quit working.

Survivors include his brother Andrew and wife Roxanne of Pinedale. Sons Daniel (wife Marina, Grandchildren Jade and Victor) of Mexico and Joshua of Switzerland.

He was preceded in death by his parents Carl C. Tomich and Violet Smith, one sister Debra Jo Tomich, his paternal grandparents Joseph and Mary Tomich, his maternal grandparents Fred and Viola Smith.

A brief service will be held on Saturday, May 24 in the Two Rivers room at the Eden Valley Community center at 11 AM with a Graveside Burial Service with a light lunch following the burial.