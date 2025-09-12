Karli Piaia, DNP, FNP-C at Wyoming Heart and Vascular Center is Accepting New Patients Starting in September

Call 307-522-5555 to schedule your appointment today with Karli Piaia, DNP, FNP-C, Nurse Practitioner at Wyoming Heart and Vascular Center. Piaia will be joining Dr. Khaddr, who is an adjunct professor at the University of Utah.

About Wyoming Heart and Vascular Center

Our Philosophy

At Wyoming Heart and Vascular Center, we believe in treating the whole you, not just your heart condition. We prioritize building strong relationships with our patients in Wyoming’s unique communities. We listen attentively to your concerns and work collaboratively to develop a personalized treatment plan that fits your lifestyle. By combining advanced cardiology care with a compassionate approach, we empower you to take charge of your heart health and live a fulfilling life.

Our Expertise

Our team of medical professionals has years of experience in their respective fields, and are constantly updating their skills to stay up-to-date with the latest medical advancements. We are committed to providing the highest quality care to our patients.

Advertisement - Story continues below...