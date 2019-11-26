Kary Clark Pitt (July 5, 1962 – November 19, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS– Kary Clark Pitt, 57, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He has been a resident of Rock Springs for the past 46 years, and is a former resident of Vernal, Utah.

Kary was born on July 5, 1962, in Vernal, Utah; the son of Terry R. Pitt and Loreen Clark.

Kary had met the love of his life, Julie Pederson, who was there for him till the very end. She truly understood who Kary was.

He was a Cowboy, loved riding horses and loved to look after his niece’s pigs. Kary grew up running equipment and learned how to become an oilfield business man. He loved watching Old Westerns, and his Broncos while enjoying a nice cold one. Kary loved every minute of hanging out with his family, and was proud to be a Pitt.

Survivors include his mother Loreen Mohar and husband Larry of Rock Springs, Wyoming, his fiancé, Julie Pederson of Rock Springs, Wyoming, one son; Dez Pitt of Vernal, Utah, one daughter; Kadee Kissling and her Husband Clint of Roosevelt, Utah, one brother; David Pitt and his wife Brandy of Rock Springs, Wyoming, two sisters; Tera Pitt of Kuna, Idaho, Debbie Prescott and husband Elvis of Neola, Utah, three nieces; Bailee Pitt, Aubree Pitt, and Lacey Scott and husband Clyde, all of Rock Springs, Wyoming, five nephews, Trevor Pitt and fiancé Nichole of Oakley, Utah, Slade Pitt of Rock Springs, Wyoming, Jeremy Jenson of Potlatch, Idaho, Casey Jenson of Nyssa, Oregon, and David Pitt of Kuna, Idaho, as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Terry Pitt, step-father Neil Anderson, one brother Randy Pitt, one nephew Rowdy Prescott, and two grandmothers, Katherine Hatch, and Vida Clark.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 am Monday, December 2, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Tulip Building, 1109 Tulip Drive, Rock Springs, WY.

Interment will be in Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to services.

The family of Kary Clark Pitt respectfully suggests that donations be made to Kary Pitt Memorial Fund at Mountain America Credit Union, Account 1184708, P.O. Box 2331, Sandy, Utah 84091.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.